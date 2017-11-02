Malakoff downs West, remains perfect in 2017/ Tigers on 20-game winning streak since 2015

Posted by : admin | On : November 2, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tigers continued their impressive winning streak, defeating the West Trojans at home Oct. 27.

The Tigers struck first just four minutes into the first quarter on a touchdown pass to take a quick 7-0 lead.

The Trojans answered just four minutes later with a three-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

Malakoff turned over possession on downs after a missed field goal with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter.

The Tigers would come back after a punt by the Trojans, adding a touchdown with less than a minute remaining to take a 15-7 lead into the second quarter after a successful two-point conversion.

The Trojans came right back with a 77-yard rushing touchdown with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter to cut the Tigers lead to 15-14.

An interception thrown by the Tigers gave the Trojans possession on their own 10-yard line.

They took over six minutes off the clock on their offensive drive, finishing it with a 15-yard rushing touchdown with around a minute to go in the first half to take a 21-15 lead.

The Tigers would not go quietly into halftime as they started on their own 25-yard line after the Trojans kickoff.

The Tigers drove the ball downfield 75 yards in less than a minute, finishing off the drive with a rushing touchdown to take a 22-21 lead into halftime.

The Tigers opened the third quarter with a field goal just under three minutes in to push their lead to 25-21.

The Tigers would hold the Trojans off the board in the third quarter as they headed towards the final 12 minutes of the contest.

The Tigers added another rushing touchdown under two minutes in to take a 32-21 lead over the Trojans.

The Trojans finally pushed their way into Tigers’ territory, culminating in a nine-yard rushing touchdown with just over three minutes to go, cutting the lead to 32-27 after a failed two-point conversion.

The Tigers recovered the onside kick from the Trojans and took possession at the 50-yard line.

The Tigers tacked on their last touchdown of the night, followed by a two-point conversion to take the 40-27 victory over the Trojans.

The win is the 20th straight regular season win for the Tigers, with Malakoff winning 38 of their last 40 regular season games overall. The victory pushes their perfect record to 8-0 overall this season and 5-0 in district play.

With the defeat of the Trojans, the Tigers sit all alone in first place in 3A-1 Region III District 9. West and Teague are now tied for second place with 4-1 records.

The Tigers will travel to Teague to take on the second-place Lions (6-2, 4-1 district) Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers then return home for parent night Nov. 10 and finish up the regular season against the Elkhart Elks before preparing for the playoffs.