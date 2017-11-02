Nov
Four face drug charges after brief car chase
Special to The News
ATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports the arrest of four people in Athens Monday afternoon, following a brief car chase. The driver, once stopped, tried to escape on foot.
Just after lunch Monday, Investigator Josh Rickman and Deputy David Robertson initiated a traffic stop on FM 59 after a vehicle was seen driving recklessly.
The driver, identified as Levi Lebleu, failed to immediately stop the vehicle which caused the narcotics investigator and deputy to initiate a pursuit south on the Farm-to-Market Road and Ruth Street.
After the vehicle finally stopped on Bunny Rabbit Road, Lebleu fled on foot. He was caught and passengers detained.
Lebleu was charged with evading arrest with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a state jail felony; and tampering with evidence, another third-degree felony.
Anthony Lebleu was charged with a felony for tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, a felony and misdemeanor respectively; and another misdemeanor for evading arrest.
Sara Peasner was charged with a class A misdemeanor for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Derek Payton was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a state jail felony, and tampering or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
