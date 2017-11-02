Four face drug charges after brief car chase

Posted by : admin | On : November 2, 2017

Special to The NewsATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports the arrest of four people in Athens Monday afternoon, following a brief car chase. The driver, once stopped, tried to escape on foot.Just after lunch Monday, Investigator Josh Rickman and Deputy David Robertson initiated a traffic stop on FM 59 after a vehicle was seen driving recklessly.The driver, identified as Levi Lebleu, failed to immediately stop the vehicle which caused the narcotics investigator and deputy to initiate a pursuit south on the Farm-to-Market Road and Ruth Street.After the vehicle finally stopped on Bunny Rabbit Road, Lebleu fled on foot. He was caught and passengers detained.Lebleu was charged with evading arrest with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a state jail felony; and tampering with evidence, another third-degree felony.Anthony Lebleu was charged with a felony for tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, a felony and misdemeanor respectively; and another misdemeanor for evading arrest.Sara Peasner was charged with a class A misdemeanor for unlawful carrying of a weapon.Derek Payton was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a state jail felony, and tampering or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.