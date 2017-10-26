Narcotics search warrant closes drug operation

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–An alleged methamphetamine dealer and customer were booked early Oct. 19 according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Both were charged with drug possession; the subject of the investigation was also caught in possession of a firearm she is barred from possessing.

Tonia Speer, 49, was found with a substantial amount of meth packaged and ready for distribution when a seven-member team from the Sheriff’s Office descended on her Ravenwood Road residence, in the Westwood Beach subdivision south of Chandler.

Having pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge in 2014, Speer lost her rights to possess a firearm, which investigators found at her residence.

She has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams and for illegal possession of a firearm. She is being held at the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $18,500.

If found guilty of the second-degree felony drug charge, she will face up to 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a fine of up to $10,000. For the third-degree illegal possession of a firearm charge, she will face up to 10 years in prison and another fine of up to $10,000.

Richard Brashear, 42, was also at the residence and was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance up to 1 gram, for which he can be sentenced to up to two years in prison and ordered to pay up to $10,000.

Investigator Ray Yockey obtained the search warrant from Henderson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Tony Duncan, Hillhouse said. “People in Chandler have told us they want this crime and these folks out of their neighborhoods. That is exactly what we are doing.”

Narcotics Investigators Josh Rickman and Brad Beddingfield, David Faught and Megan Hogan assisted along with deputies Russell Wesson and Johnathan Daille.