Log Cabin citizens fight for their fire department/Standing room only at council meeting

Posted by : admin | On : October 26, 2017

By Denise York

The News Staff Writer

LOG CABIN–Citizens turned out in appreciable numbers to support their volunteer fire department at the Oct. 19 meeting of the Log Cabin City Council. The City of Log Cabin held an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 to address concerns about the fire department. At that meeting, the council agreed to use the Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department to answer calls within the city instead of their own Log Cabin Volunteer Fire Department. The Log Cabin Fire Department was not present at that meeting because they were not informed of it. Citizens took to social media to air their concerns.

With the VFD on the agenda as item 10, the citizens turned out to be heard on the matter. According to Fire Chief Cory Abbe, as of that meeting the department had 14 volunteers and nine of them were present.

The crowd grew agitated as the council dealt with agenda items, one-by-one in order. When it came to item 10, the VFD, Abbe addressed the council, asking for a meeting to present his case to keep the Log Cabin VFD responding to the city. He assured the council and mayor he would answer their concerns, one of which was adequate staffing. Mayor Lawrence Nolan and the council agreed to meet with them. As of press time Wednesday, no meeting time had been announced.

Public comments were passionate, but respectful. Lynette Busby addressed the council, praising the Log Cabin first responders for being there for her when her husband collapsed. She said, “They were there within minutes and took over CPR until the ambulance arrived. Our police chief was there and they didn’t leave me until my family arrived. There is no telling how long I would have been alone if our first responders weren’t there. They are wonderful.”

That sentiment was echoed by the other citizens who spoke. Another citizen warned the council, “if you persist, know that we are losing something that is very valuable.”

In other business, council members

• approved sale of city owned property in section 14,

• agreed to purchase golf cart from the police department for $3,800 for use by the water department,

• resolved to file for a grant with the East Texas Council of Governments for a solid waste program grant to fund a part-time litter abatement officer and help fund city-wide cleanups and

• heard reports from various city departments.