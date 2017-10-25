Rachel Nicole Clark Perry

Posted by : admin | On : October 25, 2017



Funeral services for Rachel Nicole Clark Perry were held Oct. 21, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Mabank with Rev. Brent Williams officiating. Interment followed the service at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Rachel was born Sept. 27, 1983 in Dallas to parents James Madison and Vicky Gay (Hall) Clark, Jr. and entered into eternal rest Oct. 19, 2017 at the age of 34.

Rachel was an amazing lady, who never met a stranger. She had two loves in her life. The first was her son Cain and the second was teaching. Rachel was a teacher for Mabank ISD.

She enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her family and friends. Rachel attended the First United Methodist Church in Mabank. All who knew and loved her will miss her.

Rachel was preceded in death by her grandmother Ino Hall.

She is survived by her husband Curtis Perry of Seven Points, son Cain Perry of Seven Points, father and mother Jim Clark, Jr. and Vicky of Mabank, brother Shaun Clark and wife Traci of Mabank, niece Madison Clark and nephew Jaymeson Clark of Mabank, paternal grandparents Jim Clark, Sr. and Wanda of Mabank, maternal grandfather Raymond Hall of Evant, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.