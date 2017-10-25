Fay K. Beavers

Fay K. Beavers, 72, of Kemp, passed away Oct. 20, 2017. She was born in Dallas Dec. 12, 1944 to Frank and Sally Lorean Kovar.

Fay graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1962. She married the love of her life, Jimmy Beavers, on June 22, 1963. She resided in California with her husband while he served in the U.S. Navy.

After the military service they moved back to Dallas and had their first child, a daughter, in November of 1964. Their son was born a few years later in December 1967.

After a few years, their family moved to Terrell and then later made their permanent residence in Kemp.

Fay worked many years in the fundraising business, traveling and coordinating fundraising events. She also worked as a sales associate at Risingers Country Store in Terrell.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Homer and Travis Kovar.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years Jimmy of Kemp, son Bryan Beavers and wife Monica of Kemp, daughter Beth Phillips and husband Ricky of Trinidad, sister Joy Marshall and husband Bud of Heath, brother George Beavers and wife Mary Beavers of Winnsboro, grandchildren Rusty Werneking and wife Jessica of Odessa, Shelbie Wright of Frisco, Hunter Davis of Kemp, Madison Brown of Kemp and Fisher Davis of Kemp, numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends and extended family who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services were held Oct. 24, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Kemp with interment following at College Mound Cemetery.