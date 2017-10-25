Donald Lee Chapin

October 25, 2017

Donald Lee Chapin, entered this life Aug. 18, 1948, as a 3-and-a half pound baby boy, the youngest of seven, and six months later his parents, John and Winifred, welcomed a 12-year old daughter to complete their family with eight children. Although his family was not rich by worldly standards, they made up for it with faith and love and plenty of mischief.

His love for pranks and laughter were carried out with brothers and friends. He took an oath with the Air Force at the age of 18, shortly before marrying the love of his life, Vicky. It wasn’t long and he was heading across the ocean where he spent time in Okinawa and Vietnam. Some very significant things happened there – the most important was a decision that changed the trajectory of his life and that of his family.

While in Okinawa, he accepted the free gift of salvation from Jesus Christ – the same day as his wife, Vicky. From that moment forward, his life was changed. He lived out the Gospel. He loved God with all his heart, soul and mind and he loved others – generously. Over the next six years, their family of two became a family of five when daughters Lee Ann, Lynette and Lora were born.

Following God’s leading in his life, Don served in ministry for the rest of his life in many capacities. He served as Pastor in North Dakota and moved to Fort Worth where he attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and obtained a Masters in Religious Education. He served on staff from 1977 to 1987 at First Baptist Church in Hurst where he began a ministry for special needs children and adults. His ministry then moved to the public school system where he served as teacher, Assistant Principal and Principal over the next 23 years. He returned to serving as Pastor at Ash Baptist Church for eight years.

He never retired from ministry, as his love for Jesus Christ and others was the ongoing thread in his life. One of his greatest joys was to bless others generously with an extra large tip for a waiter or waitress, groceries for the stranger in front or behind him at the store, scholarships for education, or grocery shopping trips for his children and grandchildren. He was faithful to ask waitresses, waiters and cashiers about their relationship with Christ and how he could pray for them. He loved his family and time with them was always treasured.

When he was called home on Oct. 22, 2017 he left behind his wife of 49 years, Vicky, and the rest of his family which has grown to include children, Lee Ann and husband David, Lynette and husband John, and Lora and husband Bill, grandchildren Johnathon and Jill, Brendon and Kayla, Kailyn and John, Aaron and Kate, Emmaly, Ayva, Nicholas, Nathan and Sadie, great-grandchildren Raegan, Wyatt, Landon, Savannah, Paul and Walker, brother and two sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and friends who are loved as family.

His family is committed to carrying out his legacy of love for God, love for others and love of country. We are honored to call him husband, dad, daddy, papa c, papa, brother, uncle and friend.

Arrangements were under the direction of Moorhead–Epps Funeral Home in Gun Barrel City.