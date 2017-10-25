Don Scott

Posted by : admin | On : October 25, 2017

Funeral services for Don Scott were held Oct. 21, 2017 at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home in Kemp with Bro. Russell Bryan officiating. Interment followed the service at Kemp Cemetery.

Don was born Feb. 15, 1926 in Scurry to parents Homer and Myrtle (Wilkerson) Scott and entered into eternal rest Oct. 18, 2017 at the age of 91.

Don worked as an inspector on the assembly line for Ford Motor Company and retired in 1970. He served on the Kemp Cemetery Association Board for a number of years and was a former County Commissioner for Kaufman County.

Don enjoyed raising horses and cattle. He loved traveling to the casinos and working in his yard. Don was a member of First Baptist Church in Kemp. He was an amazing man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, first wife of 60 years Margie Tedder Scott, brothers Walter Scott, Bruce Scott, William Scott and Charles Scott, sisters Katherine Norris, Sally Collier and Margaret McKenzie.

He is survived by his wife Flora Kimbell of Kemp, sons Donnie Scott and wife Kim of Blooming Grove and Ricky Scott of Kemp, grandchildren Brady Scott and wife Jenni of New Braunfels and Karen Young and husband Joe of Frisco, great-grandchildren Sam, Drew, Levi and Austin, daughter-in-law Donna Scott of Kemp, step-daughter Michele Latham of San Antonio, step-grandchildren Phoebe, Gracy, Chanda, Chris and Tabatha, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.