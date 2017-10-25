Bobbie Lou Fagan

Bobbie Lou Fagan was born April 11, 1933 in Tool to parents Reagan and Theople Leona (Sparks) Avant and entered into eternal rest Oct. 18, 2017 at the age of 84.

Bobbie Lou enjoyed crocheting and reading her Bible. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Bobbie Lou was Christian by faith and an amazing mother, grandmother and sister. All who knew and loved her will dearly miss her.

Bobbie Lou was preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley Sue Reschke and brother Ronald Avant.

She is survived by her sons Billy Ralph Fagan of Ash Grove, Miss., Steven Fagan and wife Connie of Mabank and Randy Fagan and wife Ronda of Mabank, grandchildren Tasha Waymire, Christi Carlisle, Brandon Fagan, Johnnie Fagan, Melanie Lockett and Misty Nuckols, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, brother Donny Avant and wife Lisa of Winnsboro, sisters Nelda Rogers and husband Will of Mineola and Wanda Kellar of Gun Barrel City, other loving family members and many more friends.