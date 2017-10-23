Classifieds October 22, 2017

Real Estate For Sale

LAKE LBJ GOLF COURSE LOT The Legends gated community on #11 fairway, boat ramp. 5003 Marina Way, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (512)784-4237.

NOTICE: All real estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make any such reference, limitation, or discrimination.” We will not knowingly accept any advertising for realestate which is in violation of the law. All persons are hereby informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

Real Estate For Rent

GBC Large 3-2 house with plenty of room, fenced backyard. $800mo +$800dep (214)546-6457.

MABANK SCHOOLS 3-2, tub/shower, double sink, DW, smoke-free environment, no large dogs. (972)965-2555. NOTICE: Residential rental locators are required to be licensed by the TX Real Estate Commission, Austin, 800-250-8732. Locators may advertise apartment units in general terms and all units may not have the same features. The amount of rent quoted in an ad may be the starting rent for a basic unit which does not have all advertised features.

PAYNE SPRINGS 3-1, remodeled, Mabank schools, $900mo +$900dep, references required. Serious inquires only (214)537-4796.

Acreage Lots

Apartments Condos

KEMP 2 MILES SOUTH. Ranch Country Apartments 1-2, $550mo +$400dep. (903)910-0248 (903)910-0255.

Commercial Property

GBC 2520 W Main 800sf office space. $440mo +$300dep. Call (903)880-2109.

Mobile Homes For Sale

Mobile Homes For Rent

EUSTACE 2 bedroon mobile. $135 weekly. $300 deposit. (903)425-3427.

EUSTACE 4-2, DW w/carport, covered porch, storage, jacuzzi tub, laundry room, ceiling fans. No pets. $800mo +dep. (214)477-5717.

PAYNE SPRINGS 3-1 with carport, $600mo with 1st and last months payment in advance (214)912-1323.

RV LOTS, RVS and mobile homes for rent. (903)887-0107.

Help Wanted

DAY CARE WORKER full-time, part-time, must have high school diploma or GED, CPR certified. (903)887-4217.

DEPENDABLE MECHANIC NEEDED. Must have own tools. Valid driver’s license. (903)425-2100.

DIRTY JOB NEEDS LABORERS in the manufacture of catfish bait. Provide own transportation to Richland Chambers Lake daily. Starts at $9/hour. Call John at (903)340-5910.

EXPERIENCED COMMERCIAL CARPET HELPER needed. Spreading experience. Out of state work. Driver’s license. (972)452-3177.

EXPERIENCED floor covering installation helper needed. Call after 5pm. (903)603-3945.

EXPERIENCED PAINTERS NEEDED Must have valid Driver’s License and 10yrs experience. (903)340-1206.

JANITORIAL COMPANY looking for good, dependable people in GBC area. (972)263-0100.

YOUTH DIRECTOR Busy, active church on Cedar Creek Lake seeking an energetic, creative and caring person to nourish and grow our youth ministry. Musical ability a plus but not required. Part-time postition. Send resume to: Pastor Jeff Help Wanted Hastings,Cedar Creek lake United Methodist Church, PO Box 43175, Seven Points, Texas 75143 or email: cclumc8@ embarqmail.com.

Work Wanted

MAN AND TRACTOR with loader and brushhog for hire. Weedeating and small haul-offs. (903)603-0041.

NEED RIDE?? Doctor appointments, grocery stores, pay bills? Run errands for you? Call Robin (903)802-6753.

Appliances

NEED 15CF REFRIGERATOR Haul off old one, deliver new/used(working) one to Mabank. No water line. Text with picture and price. (903)340-6189.

NEW FRIGIDAIRE DISHWASHER Black, never used, small dent on right side door, $80 (817)629-9577.

Cleaning Services

EXPERIENCED HOUSEKEEPER Residential, commercial, rental. Reasonable rates, negotiable. Call Valerie Burchfield (469)354-6415 or email val2kewlv@gmail.co m.

HOLIDAYS AROUND the corner. Need sparkle and shine? Flat rates. Free estimates. Call (903)203-8731.

PROFESSIONAL WINDOW CLEANING! NuView Free Estimates! Call (903)887-2186.

QUEEN OF CLEAN Home and commercial cleaning. References available. Honest and reliable. Call Crystal (903)330-0651.

Construction

BRADLEY CONSTRUCTION Decks and patios, remodels, room addition, paint, drywall, plumbing. (903)432-3214.

KUBOTA TRACTOR available to do your mowing, excavating and digging drainage ditches. Call John at (903)340-5910.

Excavation

THOMAS TRUCKING 12yd load of select fill or sand $150. Flex base, crushed asphalt or rock also available. Call for price. (903)477-1413.

Fencing

CEDAR CREEK ORNAMENTAL IRON Wrought iron fencing. Driveway gates and operators, interior & exterior wrought iron. Insured. (972)824-4339.

FENCE REPAIR Wood, chain link, barbed wire, paint or stain. Metal haul-off. Free estimates. Insured. (903)275-6137.

Lawn & Garden Tree Services

BRUSHHOG MOWING Lot clean-up. Lawn care mowing and weed-eating. Bobby Weaver (903)368-3825.

BRUSHHOG MOWING service. Call John (903)340-5910.

BRUSHHOG AND MOWING service. Houses torn down, property cleanup. (903)910-1181.

MARK’S LAWN & GARDEN Tree work, cleanups and mowing. Reliable. 28 years! (903)432-0229.

TOTAL LAWN CARE Mowing, trimming, till-up, gardens, clean-ups, haul-offs, powerwashing, window cleaning. (903)910-0139.

Remodeling & Repair

BR CONSTRUCTION new construction, remodels, metal buildings, metal roofs, painting floors, decks, foundations 30yrs experience. (903)432-3433.

Farm & Ranch

HAY FOR SALE Fertilized coastal square bales, $7. Wheat straw square bales, $5. Coastal round bales, $40. Bahia round bales, $30. Dwayne Zook (903)880-2022.

MALAKOFF JOHN DEERE GATOR TS 4×2 utility vehicle, 277 hrs, in very good condition, $4,600 (903)489-0823.

NOW BUYING used tractors, pickup trucks, utility trailers in CCL area for cash. John (903)340-1782.

WE BUY HORSES, MULES AND DONKEYS of all kinds, good or bad. Pick up available. Cash paid. John Capehart (903)603-4906.

Garage Sales

EUSTACE Garage sale Town and Country RV Park Mini Storage. 322 HWY 175 W. Fri-Sat Oct 20-21. Furniture, tools, one of a kind jewelry, collectible dolls.

GBC 165 Ocean Dr. Fri-Sat Oct 20-21 Multi-family sale starting at 8am.

GBC 405 Harbor Point Rd Fri-Sat Oct 20-21. Multi-family. Collectibles, clothes including women’s plus sizes, shoes, misc.

GBC 708 Lengendary Ln and 102 Pennant Circle Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 8am. 2 family.

KEMP 5240 Cedar Creek Dr. Fri-Sat Oct 20-21 Fri 8am-2pm, Sat 8am-4pm. Huge sale!

MABANK 201 North 3rd St (on 198) Thu-Sat Oct 19-21.

PAYNE SPRINGS 10105 Cherokee Ln Sat-Sun Oct 21-22 Moving/Estate, inside and outside sale. Scrubs, furniture, clothes, pictures, pots and pans.

PAYNE SPRINGS 9504 CR 2514 Fri-Sat Oct 27-28. Furniture, building material, Christmas bears, quilting things, lots of sewing material, lots of misc. (903)288-9952.

TOLOSA Barn sale 8483 Ladybird Thurs-Sat Oct 26-28. Furniture, office supplies, appliances and much more!

TOOL 101 Circle Dr. Cedar Crest Shores off Hwy 274 Thurs-Sat Oct 19-21 Huge sale!

Miscellaneous

DEER FEEDER 30 and 50 gallon with timer and battery. Tripod blind and letter stand. (972)742-4295.

FLETCH’S HANDYMAN SERVICES Haul offs, yard cleanup, paint and staining, window washing. Fletch (903)519-2765.

LEARN CPR BASICS from DVD, “90 Seconds to Save a Life”. A must have, $20. Call or text (903)340-5911.

LONE STAR PARACORD has custom, unique paracord items. Bracelets, key chains, awareness ribbons and K-Bar wrapped knives. Over 60 colors of paracord to choose from. lonestarparacord. com (903)340-2751.

LOOKING TO BUY Low cost car, must be running, tagged, inspected, clean title, no engine issues. Normal wear and tear ok. Year 1999 and up. Please text photos and price to (903)275-4653.

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT $500, electronics $300 for sale. (903)887-1990.

PAYNE SPRINGS CEMETERY 2 plots for sale, sold together. Plot 1 and 2 in block 57. $250 each. (817)808-0153.

PIANO TUNING 30 plus years experience. Reasonable rates, senior discount! Ask for Robert (903)432-0341.

PORTABLE BUILDING Moving company, any distance. We also buy and sell used buildings. (903)439-7666.

TATOM’S BOOKKEEPING AND TAX SERVICE. (903)275-8712.

Furniture

Pets & Pet Care

DIAMOND IN THE WOOF pet grooming. Your home or mine. Also offer pick-up and delivery. Discount prices. (214)505-8371.

KIM’S KRITTER SITTER I’ll take care of your babies.My home or yours. Lovin’ is free! (903)830-0573.

Pipe Steel

PIPE FOR SALE 2 3/8”, 2 7/8”, 4 1/2”. Rods, 3/4”, 7/8”, 1”. Bill Coots. (903)477-2240.

Want to Buy

$$ CASH FOR JUNK cars and trucks. Free pick up. Call (903)275-9527. $$

Automobiles Trucks

‘08 DODGE CHARGER DAYTONA. 5.7 V8, fully loaded, sunroof, 1 owner, spotless. $7,300obo. (903)498-6163.

LOOKING TO BUY Low cost car, must be running, tagged, inspected, clean title, no engine issues. Normal wear and tear ok. Year 1999 and up. Please text photos and price to (903)275-4653.

Boats & Watercraft

‘71 JOHNSON, CC. $700obo. 105 Dolly, Lundyland. (903)451-2009.

Personals

