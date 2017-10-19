Undefeated Tigers pounce on Bulldogs

Posted by : admin | On : October 19, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Malakoff Tigers defeated the Eustace Bulldogs on the road Friday, Oct. 13.

The Bulldogs defense started off well with an interception just 1:52 into the first quarter by Ethan Austin.

Just seven seconds later though, the Tigers recovered a fumble by the Bulldogs offense to set them up inside the red zone.

The Tigers cashed in on a three-yard rushing touchdown by running back Zee Bailey on the next play to take a quick 8-0 lead after the two-point conversion.

The Bulldogs once again had trouble controlling the ball as they fumbled, allowing the Tigers an 18-yard touchdown return by junior Caleb Adams to push their lead to 16-0.

After a long drive down the field, the Bulldogs got on the board with a 28-yard field goal with 4:28 remaining to cut the deficit to 16-3.

The Tigers struck again with a nine-yard rushing touchdown by Bailey with just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter to take a commanding 24-3 lead.

The Tigers began the second half just the same with another rushing touchdown by Bailey, his third of the game, just under four minutes in to take a 30-3 lead.

The Bulldogs struck back with an 11-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Alejandro Sanchez, who took the brunt of a lot of hits from the Tigers’ defense.

The Tigers came right back a minute later, tacking on another touchdown, this time courtesy of quarterback Judd Miller, to push their lead to 37-11 with 3:35 remaining in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Andreas Garrett added one more touchdown for the Tigers before the end of the first half to take a 45-11 lead into halftime.

After a blocked punt by Adams, the Tigers pushed across seven more points on a three-yard receiving touchdown by Garrett to bump their lead up to 52-11.

The Tigers added another touchdown on a 17-yard run by R.J. Carr before Sanchez picked up another touchdown for the Bulldogs with :10 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 59-18.

After a kickoff was bobbled by the Tigers, the Bulldogs regained possession in Malakoff territory.

Sanchez would pick up his third touchdown after a huge 39-yard run to cut the lead to 59-25 with 10:04 left.

The Tigers pushed across their final score with 2:29 remaining to take a 66-25 win over the Bulldogs and remain undefeated in 2017.

The win pushes the Tigers to 6-0 on the season, while the Bulldogs drop to 3-3 after starting the season 3-0.

The Tigers sit in a tie for first place in 3A-1 Region III District 9 with West with both teams holding perfect 3-0 district records.

The Tigers have scored 154 points this season while only allowing 45 in six contests.

The Tigers will put that perfect 6-0 record on the line when they face off against Westwood (1-5) Oct. 20. With a loss by West, the Tigers could take over sole possession of first place.