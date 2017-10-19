Trojans triumphant at homecoming

Posted by : admin | On : October 19, 2017



By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

TRINIDAD–The Trinidad Trojans defeated the Exel HomeSchool Lions Oct. 14 in their annual homecoming game.

Senior Trojans running back Talon Sims kicked off the offense for the Trojans with a rushing touchdown just over one minute into the first quarter to give the Trojans an 8-0 lead.

Twelve seconds later, on a carry by a Lions player, defensive back Marcello Shofner ripped the ball from the carrier’s hands to give the Trojans possession.

Caleb Bannister finished off the drive with a five-yard touchdown just 42 seconds later to give the Trojans a 16-0 lead.

Linebacker Eli Arnold recovered another fumble for the Trojans defense as they took over with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Sims tacked on another touchdown 19 seconds later to push the Trojans lead to 22-0.

Sophomore wide receiver Hunter Robinson added a touchdown of his own to give the Trojans a 30-0 lead with 3:39 remaining in the first quarter.

Robinson picked up an interception with 1:48 remaining to give the Trojans possession.

Johnny Ayala ran 60 yards for his first touchdown of the night, pushing the lead to 38-0 with 1:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Josh Stamper and Kaelab Eastman both added touchdowns for the Trojans 20 second apart in the last minute of the first quarter to take a commanding 50-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Lions finally got on the board on a rush touchdown with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter to make the deficit 50-6.

The Trojans would score their final touchdown of the night on a kickoff return by Robinson to finish off a mercy-rule 56-6 victory after just two quarters of play.

Senior quarterback Colby Snider finished 1/3 for 38 yards passing and one touchdown.

Stamper led the way with seven carries for 153 yards rushing for the Trojans, including one touchdown.

Ayala had one rush for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Trojans senior Sims finished with three carries for 32 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions.

The Trojans finished the contest with 327 total yards of offense in just 20 minutes of play.

The Trojans go into their bye week at 5-2 overall this season. They begin their district schedule when they return against the Milford Bulldogs (6-0) Oct. 27 at home.

The Trojans finish the season against Mt. Calm Nov. 3 at home and on the road at Oakwood Nov. 10.