Melinda Lou Pettit, 45, of Log Cabin City passed away Oct. 8, 2017 in Athens.
Melinda was born Feb. 22, 1972 in Dallas to Harold Milton Scott and Linda Lou Shackleford Scott.
Melinda was preceded in death by her father Harold Milton Scott, grandparents Fern Arnold, John Ed Shackleford, Lester and Ruth Scott, step-father Cody David Keener and uncle Johnny Shackleford.
She is survived by her husband Billy Evans, mother Linda Keener and Doug Hass, children Jessica Ann Torres and John Wichner, Christopher Michael Levandoski and Daniel Joseph Levandoski, brother Harold Dwayne Scott, nephews Anthony Dwayne Scott, Cody Hall, uncle Chan Wijekoon, aunt Marie, uncles Stanley Sutterfield, Eddie Shackleford, aunt Ellen Shackleford, grandson Logan Bryce Wichner and nieces Allie and Nevaeh.
A memorial service was held Oct. 14, 2017 at New Hope Church at Log Cabin with Pastor Alan Hobgood officiating.
