Winn resigns from council

Posted by : admin | On : October 12, 2017



By Denise York

The News Staff Writer

ATHENS–Athens City Councilman Tres Winn announced his resignation from the city council at the regular meeting Monday night. Winn, whose term is up in May 2018, told the council he is building a home outside the city limits and expects it to be finished Dec. 1.

Winn said that with so many important decisions facing the council, the new member should be on board sooner rather than later. He is expected to resign at the beginning of the next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 23. Council will have to name a replacement and elect a new mayor pro tem.

Councilwoman Toni Clay said on her Facebook page, “Not only is Tres Winn a boldly honest council member, he’s a lot of fun to sit next to at meetings. We both have the spiritual gifts of sarcasm, and he’s made me laugh at sessions that lasted longer than it took to have my first child. That’s a gift beyond counting. I’ll miss you up there, friend.”

The site plan approval for Triton Athens I, LLC was pulled from the consent agenda with Mayor Monte Montgomery declaring a conflict of interest and abstaining from the discussion and vote. The wall expected to be constructed between the development and the adjacent backyards was again discussed with several citizens weighing in.

Marci Warren spoke to the council, once again asking that the wall be in place before any construction begins so as not to lose the use of her backyard. Members of the council entered into a discussion about materials used, whether a masonry wall would hold up in the area reserved for water runoff. After comments by the developer, the council agreed to go with the recommendation of Athens Managing Director of Planning Barbara Holley, which was a masonry wall and not a hybrid. The Ordinance passed after clarifying that the wall would precede construction and that the developer would be responsible for upkeep.

In other business, council members:

• agreed to the appointment of Shannon Traxson to the Zoning Board of Adjustments

• granted a closure of the City Parking Lot and alley behind the Texan theater for the Oct. 27-28 wedding of Katie Love

• approved an Economic Feasibility Study for the Athens Municipal Airport

• granted a utility easement at 1317 S. Palestine St. for a new Dollar General Store

• re-allocated $85,000 in funds to the O.D. Baggett Park Project.