Tigers homecoming has perfect ending

Posted by : admin | On : October 12, 2017



By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tigers kept their winning streak going Oct. 6 as they defeated the Groesbeck Goats on homecoming night.

The Tigers came into the game on a four-game winning streak, including winning their first district contest against Whitney Sept. 29.

The Tigers dominated the first two quarters, taking a 21-0 lead into halftime.

They tacked on that same amount in just 12 minutes in the third quarter, bringing a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers were outscored 14-7 by the Goats in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers won their homecoming game by a resounding score of 49-14.

They held the Goats to 290 total yards of offense while tying for most points in a game this season. The only other time the team has scored 49 points was in a win over Tyler Grace Sept. 22.

The loss drops the Goats to 3-2 overall with a 1-1 district record.

The Tigers remain perfect this season at 5-0, including a 2-0 record in district play.

They sit tied atop the 3A-1 Region III District 9 standings with West as the only teams to start district 2-0. The Tigers are the only team with an overall perfect record, with West and Whitney sitting at 4-1.

The Tigers head off on the road as they face the Eustace Bulldogs (3-2, 0-2 district) Friday, Oct. 13.