By Bodey Cooper
The News Staff Writer
MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tigers kept their winning streak going Oct. 6 as they defeated the Groesbeck Goats on homecoming night.
The Tigers came into the game on a four-game winning streak, including winning their first district contest against Whitney Sept. 29.
The Tigers dominated the first two quarters, taking a 21-0 lead into halftime.
They tacked on that same amount in just 12 minutes in the third quarter, bringing a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers were outscored 14-7 by the Goats in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers won their homecoming game by a resounding score of 49-14.
They held the Goats to 290 total yards of offense while tying for most points in a game this season. The only other time the team has scored 49 points was in a win over Tyler Grace Sept. 22.
The loss drops the Goats to 3-2 overall with a 1-1 district record.
The Tigers remain perfect this season at 5-0, including a 2-0 record in district play.
They sit tied atop the 3A-1 Region III District 9 standings with West as the only teams to start district 2-0. The Tigers are the only team with an overall perfect record, with West and Whitney sitting at 4-1.
The Tigers head off on the road as they face the Eustace Bulldogs (3-2, 0-2 district) Friday, Oct. 13.
Oct
12
Tigers homecoming has perfect ending
Posted by : October 12, 2017| On :
Leave a Reply