Tigers pounce on Wildcats, remain perfect

October 5, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

WHITNEY–The Malakoff Tigers kept their undefeated record intact with a road victory over their district rival Whitney Wildcats Sept. 29.

With the game tied 7-7 early, the Tigers struck with a long passing play by quarterback Judd Miller.

Zee Bailey made the 52-yard reception to give the Panthers a 13-7 lead.

The Tigers then pounced on one of many mistakes made by the Wildcats’ offense. Sophomore defensive end R.J. Carr intercepted a pass and ran it back 44 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 19-7 lead.

The long passes from Miller continued as he connected with wide receiver Ethan Snow on a 46-yard touchdown pass on second down to push the Tigers’ lead to 25-7.

The Tigers converted late on a red zone opportunity as Kederrius Thomas picked up a five-yard receiving touchdown on third and goal to push the Tigers to a 39-7 win over the Wildcats.

The Tigers were impressive on third down against the Wildcats, finishing the night 5/10 on third down attempts.

Their defense forced four turnovers from the Wildcats, including one fumble and three interceptions.

The Tigers’ offense finished the contest with 209 passing yards and 138 rushing yards for a total of 347 yards.

The loss was the first of the year for the Wildcats, dropping them to 3-1 overall, and 0-1 as they begin district play.

This was the first district game as well for the Tigers, who pushed their district record to 1-0 and their overall record remains perfect at 4-0.

The Tigers will host the Groesbeck Goats (3-1) in their second district game of 2017 Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.