Tigers head into district undefeated

Posted by : admin | On : September 28, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

TYLER–The Malakoff Tigers escaped Tyler with a victory over the Tyler Grace Community Cougars Sept. 22 to remain undefeated in 2017.

After going down 7-0 early in the first quarter, the Tigers struck back quickly.

After the touchdown by the Cougars, Tigers’ senior wide receiver Adonia Dixon-Thomas returned the kickoff about 100 yards for a touchdown.

The Cougars would tack on another touchdown and head into the second quarter with a 13-6 lead.

After falling behind 20-6 early in the second quarter, the Tigers responded back on a great pass by senior quarterback Judd Miller. Senior running back Zee Bailey made the 33-yard reception for a touchdown and cut the Cougars’ lead to 20-13 at halftime.

Both teams traded blows in the second half, with the Tigers and Cougars scoring more in the third quarter than they did in the first half combined.

The Cougars put up 14 points in the third quarter, while the Tigers added another 20 points to their total.

This quarter included an impressive 70-yard rushing touchdown by the Tigers’ Miller on a third down and three. Sophomore wide receiver Andreas Garrett also had a 29-yd receiving touchdown in the third quarter for the Tigers.

The Cougars had 27 points in the second half. Meanwhile, the Tigers exploded for 36 points to take the 49-47 victory on the road.

Bailey led the way for the Tigers with 13 carries for 142 yards, including one receiving touchdown.

Miller also did well with 11 carries for 92 yards, 70 of which came on his rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

The win pushes the Tigers to 3-0 in the pre-district part of their schedule. The Cougars dropped to 1-3 on the season.

The Tigers head to Whitney Sept. 29 to face the undefeated Wildcats (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. This will be both teams’ first district matchup of the season.