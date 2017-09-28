Norma Vrba Kitterman

Posted by : admin | On : September 28, 2017



Norma Vrba Kitterman, 95, of League City, peacefully passed away Sept. 22, 2017 after a short illness.

She was formally a longtime resident of the Star Harbor Community in Malakoff.

Norma was born July 25, 1922 in Schulyer, Neb.

She was one of eleven children born to Joseph Vrba and Mamie Horak Vrba.

In 1955, she moved to Long Beach, Calif., where she was a bookkeeper at the Pacific Coast Club. She met and married her husband of 59 years, Sam Kitterman and had two children.

Norma was a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was involved in Cub Scouts and baseball scorekeeping.

She also developed her love of finding treasures to selling antiques.

In 1972, the family moved to Jackson, Miss., where she found the love of fishing and square dancing.

In 1979, they moved to the community of Star Harbor. Norma was active in many clubs, Republican Women’s Club, Stitchery, Book Club and began her love of painting.

After her husband’s retirement they became avid dancers, wintered in South Texas and traveled extensively in their 5th wheel trailer. In 2010, they moved to the League City area to be closer to family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Agnes Lueke, Vlasta Vrba, Alice Loseke, Barbara Evans, Helene Payzant, Joe (June) Vrba, Lambert (Butch) Vrba and her husband Sam Kitterman.

She is survived by her children Sheryl and husband Allan Schierenberg, Jeff and wife Karen Kitterman, grandchildren Samantha and husband David Kelly, Scott and wife Rachael Lee, Griffin and wife Jamie Lee and Betsey Lee, two great-grandchildren Austin Lee and Christopher Kelly, siblings Ted and wife Marilyn Vrba, Pat May and Charles Vrba.

A private family service will be held in her honor. Please send any memorials to the American Cancer Society.