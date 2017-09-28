Council holds public hearings on site plans,ordinances/Remains locked on disannexation issue

September 28, 2017

By Denise York

The News Staff Writer

ATHENS–Athens City Council heard from concerned citizens on several topics at their Sept. 25 regular meeting.

The first issue to bring citizens to the podium was the request for site plan approval and specific use permit from Triton Athens I, LLC for retail, restaurant and office development at 1006, 1010 and 1012 E. Tyler Streets. After the public hearing held by the Planning and Zoning Board, the developer agreed to an 8-ft. tall masonry wall dividing the development from the neighbors backyards.

Several citizens with property bordering the development spoke in favor of continuing the wall, extended to cover a curved portion of green space designed for runoff. After some discussion regarding the feasibility of a masonry wall in an area that would be wet much of the time, several hybrid construction options were discussed including masonry and wood combinations or wrought iron and wood combinations with vegetation.

Marcy Warren spoke in favor of the wall being in place before construction begins so, “We don’t lose the use of our backyards through this whole process. I would also urge that the wall be aesthetically pleasing with vegetation to preserve the peaceful nature of the area.” Jim Kerlin spoke in favor of an attractive wall as well and one that would reduce light and noise. Citizens reiterated that the importance of the wall being extended is to prevent patrons from parking on Crestway and walking to the development. Council listened to the first reading of the ordinance after public comments were closed.

Other ordinances read included Planned Development District Standards change to reduce minimum size from three acres to one acre, a specific use permit for Regency Mobile Home Park to allow for RVs at the park, no more than 20 at a time and a change to the Code of Ordinances to provide time limits for trash receptacles to be at the curb, no sooner than the day before and no later than the day after. All items were in the first reading stage.

In a surprising turn of events, the disannexation of the 31.374 acres belonging to Tom Potthoff was pulled from the consent agenda for discussion and failed to pass. Councilman Tres Winn cited the inconsistency and basic unfairness of the decision to proceed with the disannexation of Potthoff’s 31.374 acres and the decision to not allow .26 acres of the Ray property to be disannexed. “Are we gonna pick and choose or are we going to be fair? To me, this is apples and apples and the only difference is the size of the apple.” Winn proposed a blanket decision for all the properties affected. Mayor Montgomery agreed saying, “If this thing comes back, I think we can look at it across the board.”

In other business, council members:

• heard the Uncle Fletch Davis Hamburger Festival was a huge success. Jeff Weinstein told the group that they sold out on spaces for vendors and would expand next year’s event which is already in the planning stage.

• heard the updates have been completed in Kiwanis Park, a joint venture between the Athens Kiwanis Club and the city and that the new equipment is “top notch.”

• remained deadlocked on authorizing the interim city manager to enter into an agreement with Gallagher Construction Company for Construction Management Services related to the Cain Center Project. At issue is the flat fee of 6.7 percent ($482,000).