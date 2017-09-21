Trindad suffers first loss to highly-ranked Coolidge

Posted by : admin | On : September 21, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

The News Staff Writer

COOLIDGE–The Trinidad Trojans lost their first game of the season by a final score of 54-6 against the No. 12-ranked Coolidge Yellowjackets Sept. 15 on the road.

The game was called after the third quarter under the mercy rule, which Trinidad inflicted on Gustine in their first game this season.

Senior Trojans quarterback Colby Snider was 4/15 for 33 yards passing with three interceptions.

Talon Sims led the way offensively for the Trojans with 13 carries for 46 yards.

Meanwhile Johnny Ayala had four carries for 24 yards and the only touchdown for the Trojans. He also had two receptions for 20 yards.

The Trojans offense struggled against the Yellowjackets, putting up only 101 total yards of offense.

The Trojans are now 2-1 on the season as they face off against Fruitvale at home Sept. 22.