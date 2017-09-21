Malakoff ISD responds to hurricane victims/‘Pride of the Tigers’ band trailer delivers help to Dayton school

By Denise York

By Denise YorkThe News Staff WriterMALAKOFF–Malakoff Elementary School Principal Ronny Snow drove the band trailer filled with cleaning supplies and needed items nearly 200 miles to Dr. E. R. Richter Elementary School in Dayton. He explained this as part of his principal’s report at the school board meeting Monday.In an effort to provide immediate relief to fellow Texans suffering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey, Snow set out to help the school whose families were hard hit by the storm’s flooding. The community had more than 50 inches of rain during the event and although the school itself was not flooded, many area families lost everything to the flood waters.Snow found all this out on a Google Doc circulated by Assistant Superintendent Sybil Norris. Snow adopted Richter on the “Principals Helping Principals” document and turned to his school community for help in meeting the needs. Snow told trustees, “We put the call out on Thursday and people dropped things off on Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday after school, we loaded up and headed southeast.” The Parent Teacher Organization helped with 200 brand new shirts in needed sizes, purple which is the school color at Richter.The trailer, filled with basic cleaning supplies, clothes with the tags still on them – sized and boxed, shoes, water, Gatorade, non-perishable food, backpacks with school supplies in them and much more, was unloaded at the site with help from the National Guard. Snow said he was proud of his community and proud to be a Texan.But that is not all. Superintendent Randy Perry announced during his report that the school district adopted Dickinson ISD, a larger district than Malakoff, but still a one high school town, Perry said. Dickinson is located on the coast between Kemah and Texas City. Perry told the group, “They have enough clothes and stuff. What they really need is money and gift cards so people can get what they need.” The middle school has already held a dance which raised $1,000 for the effort.In other business, trustees:• heard that Mickey Smith has earned the designation of Certified Texas School Business Official• reviewed ACT scores which are significantly improved, over 20 percent better than state average. Principal Brumit said his goal is to have 50 percent of his seniors pass the ACT.• heard the high school plans to hold a FAFSA night Oct. 16 for parents of seniors to assist them in applying for financial aid for their students• agreed to continue to retain Walsh Gallegos Legal Services for the district• heard quarterly and annual financial investment reports• nominated Phil Tucker to Place 4 for the Resolution Henderson County Appraisal District Board of Directors• heard enrollment is 1390 with 311 transfers, 89 of which are new transfers.