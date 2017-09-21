Joe Moser

September 21, 2017

Clevern “Joe” Moser, of Trinidad passed away Sept. 15, 2017 at Cedar Lake Nursing Home in Malakoff.

Joe was born June 5, 1945 in Malakoff to Charlie Joseph Moser and Ethel Annie Young.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charlie Moser and Ethel Young, sister Lourla Ann Bell, brother Lawrence Moser and nephew Sammy Ray Batchler.

He is survived by his sister Charlene Neighbors and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Joe had a passion for the Trinidad Trojans and for many years he was the manager of the football team. It was seldom to miss Joe at a game.

He was always the first fan to show up and was one of the last to leave as he cheered them on, win or lose, with that great big smile of his.

He loved riding his bike around town, and on Sunday mornings you would find him toting his Bible under his arm on his way to Calvary Baptist Church.

Funeral services were held Sept. 18, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church in Trinidad with Bro. Jim Farmer officiating. Arrangements were handled by Huckabee-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Malakoff.