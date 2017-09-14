Council adopts new tax rate, budget/Warns Star Harbor ‘to pay up or else’

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF—Property owners in Malakoff will be paying a higher ad valorem tax in 2018. The Malakoff City Council adopted a tax rate of 55 cents per $100 property value. That’s an increase of 6 cents from the previous year. The council also adopted its 2017-18 fiscal budget with a proposed total revenue of $2,039,200, up from the 2016-17 budget of $1,709,700. The new budget estimates expenditures totaling $1,994,100, with a balance of $39,100 at year’s end.

The written ordinance given to The News states, “the taxes levied under this ordinance shall be due Oct. 1, 2017, and if not paid on or before Feb. 1, 2018 shall immediately become delinquent.”

Prominent in the new budget is $60,000 set aside for the fire department, which is being relaunched. Allocations for Police, Court and Street departments are about the same as last year’s budget, however there is a $63,000 increase in Administration. The increase is found in salaries and health insurance and in the Misc. line item that went up from $11,500 to $30,000.

The City of Malakoff plans to suspend wastewater service to the City of Star Harbor on Oct. 15, if the city does not pay the arrears in its billing. The Malakoff City Council approved a letter to be sent by its lawyer to Star Harbor during its Monday meeting, following an executive session.

Star Harbor has contended the new rates don’t apply because it did not enter into a service agreement with Malakoff and that its attempts to discuss a new service agreement with Malakoff have gone unheeded. In the meantime, Star Harbor opened an escrow account where the rate hike money has been accumulating and now totals $116,293.49.

The new rates went into effect, according to the City of Malakoff, on Jan. 1 and “it is now time to pay up, or else. Put that on the front page,” City Administrator Ann Barker told The News.

Council members also amended its building permit fee schedule to reflect more accurately the cost of mandated inspections on all new installations, which the city does through a third party. These include such things as swimming pools, fences, alarm systems, electrical/mechanical and red tag inspections. The minimums for such inspections is increasing from $25 to $100.

Though that may be bad news, the good news is starting mid-October those doing business with the city may pay online. The council agreed to contract with Heartland Payment Systems for three years for the service, which will appear on the city’s website by a red rectangle, which reads: Pay Your Bill Now. Those using the convenience will incur a 4 percent fee. City fees may also by paid by phone toll free, mailed or walked in.

In other business, council members:

• approved a monetary gift for the city’s 33 employees at the end of the year. No amount was specified.

• amended the Personnel Policy to add a furlough day for Tuesday, July 3, 1918.

• accepted a new contract with Tarrant Regional Water District for the purchase of raw water.