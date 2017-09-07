Tigers win nailbiter over Panthers

By Bodey Cooper

News Staff Writer

BULLARD–The Malakoff Tigers defeated the Bullard Panthers in a close matchup, 48-34 on the road.

The Tigers battled the Panthers in a non-conference game Sept. 1.

The Tigers came out hungry, taking a 33-7 lead with four minutes to go in the second quarter. The Panthers struck back with a touchdown of their own with under a minute to go in the half, leaving them trailing the Tigers 33-14 going into the third quarter.

With seven minutes remaining, the Tigers struck first in the third quarter, taking a commanding 40-14 lead.

The Panthers battled their way back to with a couple of touchdowns, and trailed just 40-27 with 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers scored against the Tigers defense once again with five minutes to go, and closed the gap to 40-34.

The Tigers maintained possession and put the game away with their final touchdown with one minute remaining in the game to win 48-34.

Despite outscoring the Tigers 20-15 in the second half, the Panthers were unable to close the big hole they fell into early on in the game.

The Panthers move to 1-0 on the season. They take on Rusk in their first home game on Sept. 8 before their bye week Sept. 15.