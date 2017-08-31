Trinidad amends rental policy for Community Center/Raised rate will exclude schools and non-profits

By Russell Slaton

The News Correspondent

TRINIDAD–Trinidad City Council members have voted to raise rates to rent the city-owned Community Center, then later amended the policy to exclude non-profits and schools from the fee.

Council members also have had multiple discussions about the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, which is being currently crafted for consideration.

The vote to raise the Community Center rental rate to $250 for Trinidad residents, and $400 for non-Trinidad residents, came during the special meeting Aug. 10. Both rates require no deposit, are good for a full day of use and were effective immediately.

Anyone on the calendar who has already been scheduled to rent will pay the previous price for rental, which was $75 per day with a $50 deposit, totaling $125. The deposit was refundable if the center was left clean, upon inspection by an authorized agent of the City of Trinidad.

Then during the Aug. 22 regular monthly meeting, members of the council decided to amend the rental policy to exclude non-profit organizations, including schools, from paying the required rental rate.

Free use of Trinidad Community Center depends on coordination with Trinidad City Administrator Terri Newhouse, according to the adopted motion. Examples of school use include school dances and senior dinners.

Also during that meeting, Trinidad council members approved renewing a Partnership Maintenance Agreement for SC200 controllers and sensors at the municipal water plant. In addition, Valerie Hamrick of the Trinidad Public Works Department told council members that the department has completed road patchwork on East Carpenter and East Lawrence streets, along with West Street.

The Public Works Department also has installed 20 miles per hour speed-limit signs, as well as “Keep Community Clean” signs, Hamrick added. Hamrick told council members that she believed the signs have had a positive impact on the amount of litter along roads.

Furthermore, Trinidad council members on Aug. 22 continued discussing the municipal budget, including purchases using water/sewer and general fund revenue. Members also reviewed parameters set for the Texas Municipal Retirement Program for the City of Trinidad, in relation to the budget.

How to pay for it all remains a question that could be answered during a special meeting tentatively set for Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. to adopt the city budget and associated tax rate. “With less coming in and more going around, it becomes a challenge,” said council member Roy Stanfield.