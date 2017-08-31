Tigers football reloads for deep playoff run

By Russell Slaton

The News Correspondent

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff method of reloading the ranks continues for the 2017 Tigers football team, a state semifinalist last season.

Coach Jamie Driskell, entering his ninth season as Malakoff head coach tonight (Sept. 1), relies on a talent pipeline that in 2016 saw Malakoff’s seventh and eighth-grade, junior varsity and varsity teams go undefeated during the regular season.

The 2017 starting lineup was hardly settled when two-a-days started earlier this month, thanks to Malakoff’s depth. “We have enough kids that they’re going to have to compete for their spot and they’re going to have to bring it every day, and if they have a bad day or a bad week there’s going to be somebody right there on their heels to take their position,” Coach Driskell said.

Starters lost from last season include graduates Tyler Russell, QT Barker, Danyal Littleton, Payton Lowrie, Chase Busch, Larry Coker, C.J. Overton and Jack Patton. “We have some holes to fill but kids are stepping up and working hard,” Coach Driskell said.

Players expected to step into those major roles include Adonia Dixon-Thomas, Andreas Garrett, Jake Lee, Parker Busch, Ethan Snow, Lincoln Rogers, Kyler Dalrymple, Eric Littleton, Austin Prevost and Brendon McClintock, all of whom will fight for starting positions. “It’s going to be interesting to see how it all pans out,” said Coach Driskell.

The offense will be led again by senior quarterback Judd Miller, while middle-linebacker Parker Busch is expected to serve as the on-field defensive general as the starting middle linebacker. Malakoff has two new coaches this year: Trent Montgomery and Shannon Fink from Schulenberg ISD. Montgomery is eager to start his first year in coaching.