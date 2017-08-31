Suspected drug dealer faces weapon, drug charges

Posted by : admin | On : August 31, 2017

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports the arrest of a suspect his office has been targeting for some time. Phillip Stewart, 38, of Chandler was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with felony possession of both meth and firearms.

“He was known to us and we wanted him off the streets,” Hillhouse stated in a press release.

The arrest was the result of action on a search warrant at his residence in Sun Dial subdivision south of Chandler. During the search, investigators discovered contraband, scales, small clear plastic bags, a semi-automatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun.

He is currently being held on bonds, totaling $28,500 on the second and third-degree felony charges. At least eight law enforcement officials were on hand for the execution of the search warrant and subsequent arrest.

“I want a complete force of deputies on the scene when we make these kinds of arrest,” Hillhouse stated. “Drug dealers can be dangerous and we take no chances we are bringing them in.”

Stewart’s jail record in the county goes back to 2002, with charges for mistreatment of family members and providing alcohol to minors. Drug arrests started in 2010 with a possession charge greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

“No longer do these folks believe they can find a safe haven in this county,” Hillhouse said.