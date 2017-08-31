Hornets are underdogs in difficult district

By Erik Walsh

The News Staff Writer

ATHENS–The Athens Hornets enter the 2017 as underdogs in 4A Region, District 8.

Dave Campell’s Texas Football magazine, perhaps the biggest authority in high school pre season football rankings picked Athens to just miss the state playoffs. According to their estimations, the Hornets should finish a hair behind Van, Kaufman, Terrell and Crandall.

All four of those teams advanced to the post season last year and won their opening round games. Division-winner Van advanced to the fourth round and is expected to be a top team in all of 4A once again this year. Kaufman was no slouch at all, getting ranked in the top 15 in Texas. Two teams are predicted to finish behind Athens: Brownsboro (sixth), and Mabank (seventh).

Hornets coach Paul Essary will have his work cut out for him with such tough firepower coming at them in district play.

“I am pleased with where we are at,” he said. “We are making improvements, and are running a new offense. It takes time. I think it is coming along well, and I am looking forward to the challenge of next week.”

Athens brings back 15 starters and 19 lettermen with six defensive starters from last year’s team.

Now that the scrimmage season is over. The Hornets can focus all their attention on the home opener this Friday against Mexia. Game time is 7:30 at Bruce Field.

District play gets underway for Athens Sept. 29 when the Hornets host Mabank on Homecoming.

The Hornets host Crandall for their final home game of the season and senior night Oct. 27. The Hornets have a bye week Nov. 3 and the regular season finale Nov. 11 in Brownsboro.