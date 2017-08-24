Trojans players named to All-State baseball team

TRINIDAD–The Collin Street Baker/Texas Sports Writers Association named two Trinidad Trojans to the All-State baseball team in Class A.

First baseman Johnny Ayala was named to the first team, while Jayden Garcia was named to the second team as a second baseman.

During his junior season, Ayala batted .538 with 25 RBI, 10 doubles, a triple and 23 runs scored.

Garcia had a .450 batting average with seven doubles, seven RBI and 14 runs scored.

Here is the Class A Collin Street Bakery/Texas Sports Writers Association’s All-State baseball team.

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Alex Hernandez, Avalon, Jr.; Brent Mynar, Abbott, Sr.; Trace Richey, Borden County, Jr.

Relief pitcher – Hunter Pope, Abbott, Jr.

Catcher – (tie) Matthew Urbanovsky, Abbott, Jr.; Isaiah Solis, Springlake-Earth, Jr.

First Baseman – Johnny Ayala, Trinidad, Jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Will Koberick, Tioga, Sr.; Michael Deleon, Springlake-Earth, Sr.

Shortstop – Hunter Jones, Borden County, Sr.

Third Baseman – Victorino Silva, Booker, Sr.

Outfielders – Braden Rohde, Fayetteville, Jr.; Weston Cantrell, Abbott, Sr.; Clayton Hopgood, Avalon, Soph.

Designated Hitter – Rhett Newton, Avalon, Fr.

Player of the Year –

Brent Mynar, Abbott, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Kyle Crawford, Abbott

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Baylee Graves, Dodd City, Sr.; Chris Luna, Bartlett, Sr.; Alex Magers, D’Hanis, Soph.

Relief pitcher – Dylan Chambers, Avalon, Sr.

Catcher – Kale Yarbro, Borden County, Sr.

First Baseman – Cris Salgado, D’Hanis, Sr.

Second Baseman – (tie) Jayden Garcia, Trinidad, Sr.; Cesar Rosales, Booker, Sr.

Shortstop – Holden Senclair, Cross Plains, Sr.

Third Baseman – Trever Tidball, Union Hill, Fr.

Outfielders – Travis Price, Tioga, Sr.; Reid Kubala, Fayetteville, Jr.; Devin Smith, Savoy, Soph.

Designated Hitter – Payton Hemmitt, Fayetteville, Sr.