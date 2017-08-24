Frances (Frankie) Latham

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Frances (Frankie) Latham will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Malakoff.Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m., prior to the service at the church.

Frankie was born to E.L. and Minnie Crawford Hall Jan. 4, 1927 and passed away Aug. 12, 2017 at the age of 90.

Frankie lived the majority of her life in Malakoff. She attended school and graduated from Malakoff High School in 1945. She later married her beloved Harold Latham and they made their home on the family farm next door to her parents.

The happiest day of her life was the birth of her only child Robert Latham. Frankie worked at City Hall in Malakoff and Royall Chevrolet. After Royall Chevrolet closed, she moved to Mt. Pleasant to be close to Robert (Bob) and his family.

After suffering health issues, Frankie moved into the home with her son and his family. They moved several times due to his work, but no matter where they lived at the time, Malakoff was always home.

Frankie was loved and cared for devotedly by her loving son Bob and daughter-in-law Terri until the time of her passing.

Her wit, family stories and unique personality will be missed by all of us who loved her. She was one of a kind.

Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Harold in 1970, her brother Jack Hall and wife Nadine and her sister Eleanor Bien and husband J.E. Bien.

Frankie is survived by her loving son Bob and wife Terri Latham of South Padre Island, granddaughters Laura Latham of Austin, Barb Holloway of Arlington, JoAnn Matthews and husband Bryan of Bedford, grandson Jordan Latham and wife Elizabeth of Cedar Hill, four great-grandsons Grayson and Hunter Latham, Cade and Jack, one great-granddaughter Ashton and one great-great granddaughter Norah Ellis, nieces, nephews cousins and friends.