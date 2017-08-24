Boat collides with island on Cedar Creek Lake/Three passengers rushed to area hospitals

The News Staff Reports

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–The fun stopped abruptly for six passengers on a ski boat last Friday evening on Cedar Creek Lake when the boat hit what’s commonly called bird island, Seven Points Police Chief Administrator Raymond Wennerstrom told The News.

Henderson County Game Warden Gregg Johnson conducted the initial investigation and reported that of the six passengers on board, three were seriously injured and were transported to ETMC-Athens Hospital. However their condition was characterized as not life-threatening.

The crash happened between 9:27 p.m. and 10 p.m. and rescue operations were staged from Tom Finley Park with Seven Points Police and Fire Rescue responding. The scene was cleared at 4:53 a.m.

Passengers’ names have yet to be released by authorities, but one is reportedly a 28-year-old woman from Waxahachie, who was to undergo surgery on Tuesday.