Tigers football looking for more in 2017

Posted by : admin | On : August 17, 2017

By Bodey Cooper

News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tigers football team are trying to take past successes, and use those to further their team in 2017.

Malakoff has had some success over the last couple of seasons, including a 14-1 overall record in 2016, while also going 7-0 in district play.

The Tigers come into this season ranked 103rd in the state.

Their offense was very potent last season scoring 44.7 points per game, while holding opponents to just 15.7 points. That brings the Tigers point differential to nearly 30 points per game.

The Tigers will look to build off their success from last season and try to hurdle it this year under head coach Jamie Driskell.

The Tigers current overall record against teams on their 2017 schedule is 58-49-0.

Malakoff hosts “Meet the Tigers” on Friday, Aug. 18 as well their “Soap scrimmage” night against Kerens. Admission into the game is a box or bottle of laundry soap or bars of bath soap for the Tigers athletic department.

The scrimmage against Kerens on Aug. 18 starts at 6 p.m. at Malakoff High School.

The Tigers then have one more scrimmage at Sunnyvale on Aug. 24 before their 2017 season gets underway on the road against Bullard on Sept. 1.