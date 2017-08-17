Malakoff cheer takes home multiple awards

By Bodey Cooper

News Staff Writer

ROCKWALL–The Malakoff Tigers varsity cheerleaders recently attended NCA camp in Rockwall where they walked away with many awards and honors.

Among them were the Herkie Team Award, Small Varsity Top Team Performance, the Excellence in Stunting Award, three Superior Ribbons, the Spirit Stick Award and a bid to the NCA National Competition.

The Tigers also had nine cheerleaders and their mascot nominated for All-American. The Tigers’ Paton Willbanks was the only Malakoff cheerleader to make the All-American team and she also won the Best Toe Touch award at the camp.

The NCA All-American Cheerleader Award is the highest award received from the camp. After being nominated for the award, the cheerleader must try out to make the squad.