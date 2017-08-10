Woodard receives 4A All-State baseball honor

Special to The News

ATHENS–Athens graduate Cameron Woodard is named to the honorable mention team as a shortstop on the Class 4A Collin Street Bakery/Texas Sports Writers Association’s All-State Baseball Team.

Woodard batted .352 with nine runs batted in. He had 18 stolen bases, four doubles and one triple for the area round finalist.

Here is the Class 4A All-State Baseball Team.

First Team Pitchers – Caleb Bolden, Pleasant Grove, Sr.; Connor Carlton, Abilene Wylie, Jr.; Dru Dziedzic, Waco Robinson, Sr.

Relief pitcher – Bryce Elder, Decatur, Sr.

Catcher – Schuyler Thibodaux, Bridge City, Jr.

First baseman – Bryce Gist, Abilene Wylie, Sr.

Second baseman – Bobby Goodloe, Godley, Jr.

Shortstop – Zach Smith, Abilene Wylie, Sr.

Third baseman – Brett Cain, China Spring, Sr.

Outfielders – Bostyn Andrews, Bushland, Sr.; Tameron Duran, Levelland, Sr.; Nick Gerber, Levelland, Sr.

DH – Jack Dallas, West Orange-Stark, Sr.

Player of the Year – Connor Carlton, Abilene Wylie, Jr.

Coach of the Year – Clay Martin, Abilene Wylie

Second Team Pitchers – Tyler Jeans, Pleasant Grove, Sr.; Collin Pippen, Kilgore, Sr.; Hutton Frazier, Abilene Wylie, Sr.

Relief pitcher – Cole Payne, Cuero, Jr.

Catcher – Kyle Lovelace, Hudson, Sr.

First baseman – Jacob Ochoa, Levelland, Sr.

Second baseman – Cade Thompson, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Shortstop – Brock Brandl, El Campo, Sr.

Third baseman – Braxton Ashcraft, Waco Robinson, Jr.

Outfielders – Dillon Carter, Argyle, Soph.; Keylon Mack, Gladewater, Jr.; Nolberto Pena, Levelland, Sr.

DH – Ryon Stubblefield, Orangefield, Sr.

Third Team Pitchers – Levi Geagley, Lampasas, Sr.; (tie) Jordan Martinez, Sinton, Sr.; Kristopher Hinkel, Zapata, Sr.; Brett Brown, Godley, Jr.

Relief pitcher – (tie) Colton Kirkland, Bushland, Sr.; Chase Lummus, Godley, Soph.

Catcher – Colton Moore, Bushland, Jr.

First baseman – (tie) Will Cerny, Sealy, Sr.; Lance Davis, Snyder, Jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Jake Santos, Somerset, Fresh.; Brendon Woelfle, Pampa, Sr.

Shortstop – Adam Oviedo, Alvarado, Sr.

Third baseman – Shelby Becker, Giddings, Jr.

Outfielders Jonathan Carrillo, Sinton, Sr.; Mason Schubert, Abilene Wylie, Sr.; Riggs Threadgill, Fredricksburg, Jr.

DH – (tie) Peyton Powell, Waco Robinson, Soph. Harley Price, Brownwood, Sr.

Honorable MentionPitchers — Braxton Ashcraft, Waco Robinson, Jr.; Will Cerny, Sealy, Sr.; Chad Dallas, West Orange-Stark, Jr.; Jack Dallas, West Orange-Stark, Sr.; Drew Dobbins, Salado, Jr.; Easton Jones, Stephenville, Jr.; Jorge Mendiaz, Levelland, Sr.; Matt Rudis, Madisonville, Jr.; Kyle Schaefer, Sweeny, Sr.; Javan Smitherman, Kilgore, Jr.; Ryon Stubblefield, Orangefield, Sr.

Catchers — Levi Bass, China Spring, Sr.; Dennis Englemann, Caldwell, Sr.; Cody Storrs, Stephenville, Soph.

First basemen —Caleb Dubois, Bridge City, Jr.; Bryson Hudgens, Argyle, Jr.; Zach Poe, Madisonville, Jr.; Jordan Weeks, Wimberley, Jr.; Tate Whittington, Melissa, Jr.

Second basemen — Chad Dallas, West Orange-Stark, Jr.; Tyrus Sheehan, Iowa Park, Sr.; Austin Simmerman, Bonham, Sr.; Tyler Torres, Glen Rose, Jr.; Troy Zepeda, Rio Hondo, Sr.

Shortstops — Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Sr.; Caleb Bolden, Pleasant Grove, Sr.; Jacoby Bogue, Van, Sr.; Brett Brown, Godley, Jr.; Mason Cooper, Waco Robinson, Jr.; Dylan Dougherty, Hidalgo, Sr.; Keagan Downs, Pleasanton, Sr.; Tyler Haywood, Levelland, Sr.; Kase Johnson, Iowa Park, Soph.; Jordan Martinez, Sinton, Sr.; Chase Partain, Silsbee, Sr.; J.T. Penick, Hudson, Sr.; Taylor Swarbrick, Aubrey, Jr.; Cameron Woodard, Athens, Sr.

Third basemen — Matt Bass, Snyder, Sr.; Chris Dickens, Iowa Park, Soph.; Austin Kwiatkowski, Robstown, Jr.