Tuley announces candidacy for Henderson County Commissioner Pct 2

Posted by : admin | On : August 10, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

The News Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY–About two dozen family and friends gathered Saturday at the Gun Barrel City Park Pavilion to hear Scott Tuley announce his intention to run for Henderson County Precinct 2 Commissioner.

Current commissioner Wade McKinney announced last week in Commissioners Court that he would not seek re-election this November, pointing out that over his last six terms he’s gathered enough experiences to fill two life times with both memories and lessons.

During Tuley’s heartfelt speech, he said becoming commissioner would fulfill a goal of his to be of greater service to those living in the southern part of the county.

“I chose this location, the pavilion in Gun Barrel City (to make this announcement), because it is the heart of Precinct 2 and home to the many citizens who have always supported me in the past,” he said.

Tuley retired after 21 years with TXU Energy and has operated businesses, including Titled T Distributors, the last 12 years; and a mobile disco entertainment business for the last 10 years, along with his wife, Angie Harley Tuley.

He is best-known for his eight years of service on the Mabank ISD school board, where he participated in the planning of the high school on U.S. 175 and the remodel of all three elementary schools. He has also served on local youth sports organizations, including the Tri-County Football Association, MLLFA and the Mabank Baseball and Softball Association.

He is a member of Gun Barrel City Toys for Tots and the Cedar Creek Lake Parrot Head Club.

“We are a political powerhouse here in Precinct 2. We need someone with a voice to represent our lake area,” he said, asking for volunteers to help with his Republican campaign. “We already have several people who have volunteered to host events, but we need more.”