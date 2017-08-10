Tax-free shopping kicks-off beginning of school

The News Staff Reports

HENDERSON COUNTY–This weekend’s tax-free back-to-school shopping frenzy focuses parents’ minds on the beginning of a brand-new school year. The first day of school comes earlier for some than others.

Athens High School (AHS) seniors will begin school Monday, Aug. 14 and will be the only students in attendance until the other classes arrive Aug. 16. Buses will run their normal routes beginning Aug. 14 and dress code applies.

AHS Fish Camp will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the high school.

Students will begin in the gym and attend sessions to learn all about AHS. Parents are welcome but not required and schedules will be given at the end of the camp. Online registration is required.

Athens Elementary schools will hold Meet the Teacher night Aug. 14 for all three campuses, South Athens Elementary, Central Athens Elementary and Bel Air Elementary. A come-and-go event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will allow flexibility for parents and students to meet teachers and visit the campus.

Athens Middle School students will have online access to their schedules on Aug. 12.

Malakoff ISD begins classes Aug. 28. Malakoff High School will hold Fish Camp from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 for incoming freshmen who will receive their schedules at the end of the camp.

Malakoff High School seniors may pick up their schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, juniors from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 and sophomores from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 23. Parents are requested to accompany their students when picking up schedules.

Meet the Teacher for Malakoff Elementary School is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Students may bring their school supplies. Tool Elementary School sets Meet the Teacher for Thursday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

Other local school beginnings and important dates follow

Trinidad ISD

Meet the Teacher is set for Thursday, Aug. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Students pre-k through fifth grade may bring their school supplies with them.

Grades sixth-12th may pick up their class schedules and complete enrollment forms. High school students who plan to drive to and from school should bring proof of insurance and copy of their driver’s license with them.

Athens Christian Preparatory Academy

Classes begin Aug 16. Junior High orientation scheduled for Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Orientation for freshmen and sophomores is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m., for Juniors Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. and for seniors Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Cross Roads ISD

Classes begin Aug. 24 with Meet the Teacher scheduled for Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. for Elementary and Junior High students.