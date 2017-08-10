Field of dreams in Athens as new field house opens

By Tom Chapman

The News Correspondent

ATHENS–Citizens, bond backers and boosters gathered Aug. 2 to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed field house at Athens High School. This journey began in 2015 when voters approved a 59.9 million bond for new construction at Athens high school. At the time Athens superintendent Blake Stiles called the historic bond passage a “great day for the students and the children of Athens.” “This is a vote of confidence for the leadership of the district.”

Head Football coach and Athletic Director Paul Essary led the tour which included new stadium, weight room, coaches’ offices and other additions amounting to 30,000 square feet of new space.

Coach Essary stated, “It’s always about the kids. We view this new facility as another tool to bring young people into becoming involved in athletics and the community at large. We are excited to be part of the team which includes the school board, principals, administrators and instructors that help point these kids into success and being solid citizens in the community.”

Coach Essary went on to say that he’s already seen differences. “We haven’t started formal practices at this point, but I’ve got kids coming in wanting to work out and use the facilities. When the kids have something nice it instills pride and motivation. We know that Kids becoming involved in athletics can change lives, get kids off the street and into a positive peer group.”

Coach Essary is the second longest tenured head in Hornets history having been with the program for nine years, leading the hornets to four district titles during that time. “Winning games is important but learning life lessons are important too. When we model and practice our core principles: Pride, character, class, commitment and team- success comes.”

Athens Hornet football begins with an away scrimmage against Royce City on Aug. 18 at 7pm.