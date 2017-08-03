Crossroads announces fall practice schedules

Posted by : admin | On : August 3, 2017

The News Staff Reports

CROSSROADS–Cross Roads has announced practices for cross country, volleyball and football.

The cross-country teams started workouts Aug. 1 at the baseball field. The first cross country meet will be Sept. 2 at Malakoff.

The volleyball team started workouts Aug. 1 and ended on Aug. 3.

The football team will start Monday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the field house.

All incoming seventh, ninth and 11th graders need a new physical on file before beginning practice.

Athletes need to be prepared and ready to work, the 2017 fall sports season is right around the corner.