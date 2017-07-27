CASA hosting Hearts on Horseback charity trail ride

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Trinity Valley will be hosting their first ever Hearts on Horseback charity trail ride at Trace Trails in Athens on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will have a morning of exciting and challenging trail rides. A barbecue lunch will also be provided for the riders and their families including a silent auction, music and much more.

The charity trail ride will support a very serious cause by providing volunteer advocates for abused and neglected children in foster care.

CASA volunteers have been and continue to be the only consistent presence a child experiences while in the foster care system. Many things change over time, but CASA volunteers stand by the children until their cases are closed. Volunteer advocates get to know the children, learn about their situations and regarding the children’s best interests, make recommendations to the courts.

Volunteers can come out and help abused and neglected children in Henderson, Anderson and Cherokee counties.

They can also review the sponsorship opportunities that they can offer and help the CASA. To ensure maximum exposure, the CASA is asking that the Hearts on Horseback partners send their logos and media information by Tuesday, Aug. 15.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.casaoftv.org or call them at (903) 675-7070.