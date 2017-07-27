Athens announces multiple coaching changes

July 27, 2017

Special to The News

ATHENS–Athens Independent School District athletic director Paul Essary has announced the head coaching changes for the 2017-18 school year.

The Hornets and Lady Hornets will welcome in new head coaches in volleyball, girls’ basketball, boys’ soccer, softball and golf.

Those coaches are Joanna Johnson in volleyball, Jeff Teague in girls’ basketball, Brent Achorn in softball, Brendan Rich in boys’ soccer and Ricky Brooks in golf.

Brooks takes over the golf program from Alec Wofford, who was the coach last year.

In the football program, Essary also announced changes with the assistant coaches.

“On the high school football staff, we have had a little bit of a turnover this year,” Essary said. “We have promoted Jarrett Buchholtz up to the varsity. We have moved up Desmond Bowie to varsity football, Devon Bowie to varsity and Allan Carroll to varsity football. We have a guy named Franklin Scott, who is coming in from Garland ISD, that will be freshman and varsity football. Coach (Cody) Hines will still run the middle school program and be the middle school coordinator.”

Johnson takes over the volleyball program from Kayla Benton, who is now an assistant coach with basketball and softball.

She comes to Athens from Holland High School, where she has ties to the Henderson County area.

“She is an Athens alumnus and she came to us from Holland ISD and she has also coached at Mabank ISD,” Essary said. “She has great credentials and I am excited to have her in the coaching family. She is a go-getter and will be an excellent addition to our staff.”

Johnson will make her Athens head coaching debut Aug. 8 in a dual match against Eustace and Mildred at E.L. Kirk Gymnasium in Eustace.

Teague makes the move to Athens from West Rusk after replacing Emily Martinez, who is now the girls’ basketball and volleyball coach at Cross Roads ISD.

“He grew up at least part of his youth in Athens,” Essary said. “I am excited about having him and the things he will bring to our girls’ basketball program.”

Achorn takes over the softball program following the departure of Michelle Forsman, who is now the head softball coach at Scurry-Rosser High School.

“He will have the girls in softball ready to go and we are excited to have coach Achorn over here,” Essary said.

Achorn was the softball coach at Mabank High School last year.

“He has been a head softball coach at Class 5A Keller Fossil Ridge,” Essary said. “He has also coached at Abilene High, which is a Class 6A school. I talked with a gentleman that I knew back when he was at Abilene High that I respect. He bragged on coach Achorn and said he did a great job.”

The boys’ soccer program is getting a first-year head coach in Rich, following the departure of Jonathan Ryal during the spring.

“He is coming from a very successful soccer program in high school,” Essary said. “He played for one of the best soccer coaches from Nacogdoches who just retired. He (Rich) went to Stephen F. Austin University and just graduated. He loves the game and is a very intelligent young man. He has a lot of fire in him and when I was checking references, they said he can do the job.”