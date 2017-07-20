Superintendent takes issue with school funding comments/Cost of insurance still an issue for teachers

Posted by : admin | On : July 20, 2017

By Denise York

The News Staff Writer

MALAKOFF—During the superintendent’s report portion of the Board of Trustees meeting, Malakoff ISD Superintendent Randy Perry voiced his disagreement with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s recent position on school funding.

According to an article in the Texas Tribune, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick laid out a proposal to give teachers bonuses and increase their retirement benefits, with plans to pay for both long-term using money from the Texas lottery.

Patrick’s plan, in part, would provide $600 to $1,000 bonuses to long-term and retired teachers, inject $200 million into the Teacher Retirement System, give $150 million to struggling small, rural districts, and provide $60 million for new facilities for fast-growth school districts and charter schools.

Currently, about $1.3 billion annually, or 27 percent of lottery funds, goes to public schools. Patrick is currently proposing taking the $700 million from that $1.3 billion to fund raises and bonuses, rather than reallocating additional lottery revenue.

The fact that no additional funds are being allocated by the state to provide increased salaries and bonuses for teachers is what Perry takes issue with. “It is disturbing to me that a politician will tell educators that they don’t have their priorities right. Our teachers and administrators have our children’s best interests at heart all the time.”

Patrick had called on school districts to reprioritize 5 percent of their funds over the next four years to increase teacher salaries. Districts, he said, “have to be better about how they spend the money. They have to put more focus on teachers.”

Perry said, addressing the board, “Patrick is telling you that you’re not doing a very good job supporting our teachers.”

Perry also told the board he met with Senator Robert Nichols and discussed with him the dire nature of insurance costs for teacher and retirees and that for many teachers, coverage is simply unaffordable.

In other business, board members:

• heard that Ideal Impact had high praise for the district’s efforts in saving energy and savings realized for March and April were $5,000,

• an audit of the school lunch program is expected this year,

• approved expenditure in the amount of $4,233 to solve the ongoing issue at the Rock building,

• discussed installing an awning at the back of Malakoff Elementary and tabled the decision until the facility committee could investigate options and advise and

• heard the results of the School Safety and Security Audit which is much improved over previous years.