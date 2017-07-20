Reporting day approaches for athletes

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–Reporting day is fast approaching for many athletes as practices begin in less than a month.

Many summer training programs have been occurring over the last three months, with the first official day of volleyball practices slated for Aug. 1.

Contact practices begin across Texas on Aug. 11 for all schools in Henderson County.

Meanwhile, the first Athens volleyball scrimmage is set for Aug. 4 on the road against the Corsicana Lady Tigers at 9 a.m.

Following that scrimmage, there will be a five-team scrimmage Aug. 5 at Athens.

That scrimmage starts at 9 a.m. and will consist of Athens, Elkhart, Canton, Westwood and Cayuga.

The first official game of the year for the Lady Hornets will be a dual match at E.L. Kirk Gymnasium in Eustace at 4:30 p.m. against both Eustace and Mildred.

The Lady Hornets then head out to the Eustace tournament on the weekend of Aug. 10-12.

With district realignment happening in February, this will be Athens’ final year in the volleyball district with Fairfield, Mexia, Madisonville and Palestine.

Athens look to improve to a playoff team following a bi-district loss to Lorena last year.

The first home match for Athens will be Aug. 11 against Scurry-Rosser.

The Athens Hornets begin football practices Monday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. with freshman, junior varsity and varsity workouts.

Athens will be hosting an incoming freshmen football camp at Bruce Field July 31 through Aug. 2.

The first official scrimmage will be in Greenville Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The Hornets then wrap up their scrimmage schedule on Aug. 25 at home against the Green Lions.

The Hornets season kicks off the regular season Sept. 1 at the newly-renovated Bruce Field at 7:30 p.m.

Before the upcoming district realignment, this is the final year that the Hornets will compete against Brownsboro, Mabank, Van, Kaufman, Crandall and Terrell.