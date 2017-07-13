Child dies on U.S. Highway 175

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–A toddler walked into traffic on U.S. 175 just a quarter mile west of Athens Sunday night. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Randy Daniel pronounced the death.

According to Department of Public Safety information officer Jean Dark, the 22-month-old is Santiago Sanchez of Athens.

North-19 Fire Rescue Chief Bob Morris, who responded to the call, said he learned from family members that the child followed his father out of the house as he left for the store around 9 p.m. without the father’s knowledge. The father and the mother were both at the residence, located on the south side of U.S. 175.

“It happened really quickly,” Morris said.

A 2000 Honda Civic, driven by Vu Pham, 30 of Garland, was traveling east in the outside lane when the vehicle struck the child. “The driver was unable to avoid the child and struck the child with the front of the vehicle,” Dark said.

The body was transported to Hannigan-Smith Funeral Home.

Athens police and sheriff’s deputies assisted by redirecting traffic, as the roadway was closed while first responders worked the scene.