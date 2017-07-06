Senator Nichols meets with local superintendents

Special to The News

AUSTIN–Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) met with school superintendents from around Senate District 3, June 28 to discuss items which will be addressed during the Special Legislative Session, beginning on July 18, 2017. In addition, they also discussed what occurred during the 85th Regular Legislative Session.

“As we head into the upcoming special session, many of the items which will be addressed are education related. I wanted to make sure I took the opportunity to discuss these important issues with the Superintendents from our local school districts,” said Senator Nichols.

Some of the items discussed included administrative flexibility, teacher pay increases, property tax reform, school vouchers and school finance reform.

“I do not believe the Legislature can successfully make good decisions, unless we are listening closely to those we represent,” said Nichols. “Education is and always will be one of the most important issues we face as a state.”

Senate District 3 represents 101 school districts throughout 19 counties including Henderson County.