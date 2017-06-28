Woman hides meth in police car after bust

Posted by : admin | On : June 28, 2017

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–A Flint woman is in custody after trying to hide a substantial amount of methamphetamine Sunday night, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Rachel Rush, 33, was arrested after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 315 and County Road 4201 after deputies discovered a small number of illegal drugs, pills and needles in her vehicle.

After Deputy William Thornton and his partner placed her under arrest, she was seen on the squad car’s video surveillance removing a concealed item from her clothing and placing it in between the rear seat and the backrest.

A small, clear, plastic bag containing approximately 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine was logged in as evidence in the case, along with the other contraband and paraphernalia.

“This is another example of our continuing campaign against illegal drugs in Henderson County,” Hillhouse said.

“Drug users and dealers may think they are safe traveling country back roads, safe traveling in the dark of night. They are wrong.”

Rush faces charges of possession of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, as well as possession of a dangerous drug. She is being held on bail totaling $16,500.