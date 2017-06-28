Tigers ranked fifth in poll

Posted by : admin | On : June 28, 2017

The News Staff Reports

MALAKOFF–The Malakoff Tiger football team is looking to improve on last year’s season. That means making it to the state championship game, as the Tigers fell just one game short last season, losing to Yoakum 28-24 in the Class 3A Division I Semifinals.

The Tigers come into the 2017 season ranked fifth in the state in Class 3A Division I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. The Tigers finished 13-1 last year, with their only loss being in the semifinal game. The Tigers ran the table in the regular season, finishing a perfect 10-0. Malakoff dismantled Troy in the bi-district playoffs 47-14 before doing the same thing to Kirbyville by the score of 49-6. The Tigers then beat a very solid Rockdale team 27-14 to set up a showdown with Cameron Yoe, the team that knocked them out the year before. Malakoff won a thriller in overtime in a driving rain storm 37-34 to make it to the semifinals.

The Tigers are picked to win District 9-3A, followed by Teague. West is picked to finish third, Groesbeck fourth, Whitney fifth, with Elkhart, Eustace and Palestine Westwood at the bottom of the district.

The team the Tigers knocked out in the playoffs, Cameron Yoe, comes in ranked number one in the poll, followed by Halletsville. Brock is ranked third and Yoakum comes in at number four. The rest of the top ten has Wall at number six, district foe Teague at seven, Farmersville at number eight, with Pottsboro and Rockdale rounding out the top ten.