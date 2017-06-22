Nine Hornets net All-State honors/Woodard named to Elite team

Posted by : admin | On : June 22, 2017

The News Staff Reports

ATHENS–The Athens Hornets and Lady Hornets had nine total athletes named to the Class 4A Academic All-State team.

Lady Hornet softball players Jennifer Bradford, Alicia Grogan, Kelli Gartman and Sam Smith were selected to the Academic All-State softball team by the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association. Athens Hornet graduate Meagan Withers was named to the Academic All-State tennis team by the same association.

To be nominated to the team, athletes must be graduating seniors, have an overall grade point average of 94 or above for grades 9-11, must be a varsity participant or support staff member in good standing and be of good moral character.

The Athens Hornet baseball team had four players named to the Academic All-State baseball team by the Texas High School Coaches Association, with senior Cameron Woodard being selected to the Elite team.

Kolemann Dooley and Casey Pitchford were named to the first team as well, with Jacob Ickes being named to the second team.

To be nominated for academic All-State, a student must be an athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above.

To make the Elite team, a player must have near perfect scores in all categories.