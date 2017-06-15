Lady Hornet Smith excels/Athens graduate has two hits and walk in game

The News Staff Reports

TYLER–Athens Lady Hornet Sam Smith finished her standout high school career by playing in the Courtney Construction Fellowship of Christian Athletes Softball All-Star game Friday, June 9.

Smith helped lead her Red team to a 10-3 victory over the Blue team at Suddenlink Field on the campus of UT-Tyler. Smith had two hits- a single and an RBI double- and a walk to help the Red team to victory.