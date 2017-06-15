Hall plays in FCA All-Star game

The News Staff Reports

LONGVIEW–Athens Hornet graduate Maalik Hall helped his Blue team to a 17-7 victory over the Red team at the Chic-fil-A FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star game Saturday, June 10 at Longview’s Lobo Stadium. The game was part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ All-Star Weekend, which also included All-Star baseball and softball games.

Hall, a running back and linebacker in his career at Athens, started at outside linebacker for the Blue team and finished the game with five tackles, as well as playing on the punt team and the kickoff return team. Hall was nominated for the honor by Athens High School Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Paul Essary.

Hall will be continuing his education and football career in the fall as he will be playing for Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Mabank’s Noel Rojo and Eustace’s Mikey Marshall were also selected as members of the Blue team. Marshall started on the offensive line while Rojo came off the bench to play on the offensive line as well.

Rojo will take his talents to the next level and will play for Bethany College in the fall. Marshall is headed to Missouri Valley.

