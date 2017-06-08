Rodeo and Western Week approaches/Festivities begin with Chli Cook-Off June 17

Posted by : admin | On : June 8, 2017

The News Staff Reports

MABANK–It’s time to polish your boots and dust off your chaps. Western Week in Mabank is coming!

The rodeo begins on Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Alene and Andrew Gibbs Memorial Arena on Business 175 in Mabank. Each event is sponsored by the Mabank Volunteer Fire Department.

Rodeo events include calf roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, steer wrestling, team roping, ladies’ open barrels, bull riding, bareback and calf scrambles.

The festivities this year begin on Saturday, June 17 with the Third Annual CASI Chili Cook-Off at the Mabank Pavilion. Registration time begins at 9 a.m., with bean turn-in time at noon and chili turn-in time at 1 p.m.

The Rodeo Queen Rehearsal will be held at the arena Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. Rodeo queen nominees have already started pouring in, so the competition is bound to be tough this year.

Tuesday, June 20 is game day. The games begin at 6:30 p.m. with the ever-popular bed races set for 7:30 p.m.. Join the fun at the Mabank Pavilion. This is always a don’t-miss event.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. is the Queen’s Dinner at B-n-R Country.

Saturday is a jam-packed day with the Rodeo and Western Week Parade kicking off the events at 4 p.m. starting at the arena. Line-up begins at 3 p.m. .

The rodeo start time is 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, with a street dance after the rodeo Saturday evening at the pavilion.

Come celebrate the rich heritage of Mabank at the Rodeo and Western Week.